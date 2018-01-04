Wilton Bulletin

Wilton schools closed Friday, Jan. 5

Wilton schools and offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 5.

The Wilton YMCA will open at 5 a.m. on Friday, but due to the Wilton school closings all program classes before noon are canceled (including classes held at the gymnastics center). Nursery School, the After-school Program and Child Watch are also canceled. All group fitness classes before 11 a.m. are canceled. Babysitting will be canceled unless staff can get in. A decision on afternoon classes will be made by noon.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday will bring areas of blowing snow and a high of 11 degrees.

