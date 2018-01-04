Roads are quiet, supermarkets are open

Near white-out conditions of driving snow with high winds meant most drivers stayed off the roads this morning, according to the Wilton Police Department.

Police reported no trees down or other problems related to the storm as of 10 a.m.

At the local supermarkets, only one, the Village Market, was checking on the weather periodically to determine whether to close early. The other two, Stop & Shop and Caraluzzi’s, intend to stay open until their regular weekday closing times, which are 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively.

Eversource reports no power outages in Fairfield County.