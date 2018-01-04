Wilton police: roads deteriorating

Wilton police reported via Twitter about 5:30 this morning, Jan. 4, that roads in town are already deteriorating due to snowfall.

Gov. Dannel Malloy has ordered non-essential first- and second-shift state workers not to report to work today due to hazardous road conditions.

The governor is also “strongly recommending” motorists stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to allow state road crews to clear highways.

Employers that can allow people to work from home or alter their hours are encouraged to do so.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement at 6:25 this morning. An area of heavy snow was located near Milford, moving west at 20 mph.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow, falling at a rate of one inch per hour is possible, this morning and into early afternoon. Total snow accumulations of five to nine inches are expected.

Visibility may diminish to one-quarter mile at times. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph may cause whiteout conditions, drifting snow, and bring down tree limbs and power lines.

Today’s high is expected to be 27 degrees, dropping to a low of 7 tonight.

Metro-North reports good service on the New Haven and Danbury branch lines at this time, but advises delays, cancellations, or train combinations may occur.