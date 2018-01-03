Wilton Bulletin

Snowstorm closings, cancellations for Jan. 4

By Wilton Bulletin on January 3, 2018 in Business, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Due to the anticipated snowstorm, the following places will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4:

  • Wilton schools and offices.
  • Wilton Library.

At Riverbrook Regional YMCA all program classes before noon are canceled (including classes held at the gymnastics center). Nursery School, the After-school Program and Child Watch are canceled. All group fitness classes before 11 a.m. are canceled. Babysitting will be canceled unless staff can get in. A decision on afternoon classes will be made by noon. Check wiltonymca.org for updates.

To report a power outage, call Eversource at 800-286-2000.

Closing and cancellation notices, as well as snow pictures and videos, can be sent to [email protected] or [email protected].

