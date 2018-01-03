Juvenile arrested in car theft

Officers responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. at the Georgetown Shell Gas Station, 912 Danbury Road, arrested a juvenile offender.

Police said the juvenile was charged with second degree robbery, first degree larceny, second degree assault and criminal mischief. He is not a Wilton resident.

Police got to the scene and learned that the victim vehicle owner had parked their car and left it running while entering the store. Upon exiting the store, the victim observed their vehicle driving in reverse. The victim attempted to stop the vehicle by opening the driver’s door, however, the juvenile sped away, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The victim sustained injuries that were treated at the scene.

An officer responding to the area observed the stolen vehicle parked on Mather Street with the juvenile outside of it. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

Evidence on scene revealed that the juvenile was in the process of removing the rear registration plate from the vehicle, police said.

The juvenile was sent for detention at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Bridgeport with arraignment at State Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in Bridgeport on Jan. 2.