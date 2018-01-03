Continuing Ed expands offerings

Wilton Continuing Education has released its schedule of more than 170 programs and classes for Winter/Spring 2018.

The printed course catalog was mailed to the Wilton community and surrounding towns on Jan. 3. The artwork on the cover was created by Wilton resident and artists Cindy Sinor, who will also be presenting a Drawing the Landscape course beginning in March.

More than 20 new courses are being offered this semester, including computer classes addressing relevant topics like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb, which are all part of a Tech Friday series of classes beginning in January and extending through March.

Information and registration: wiltoncontinuinged.org.