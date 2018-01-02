Police Log: Misuse of 911, public disturbance, purse theft and more

Misuse of 911

Thomas Hatch, 67, of Ridgefield Road in Wilton, was charged with interfering with officers, disorderly conduct, and misuse of 911 on Jan. 1, at 7:30 a.m. after repeatedly calling the police emergency line to report he had no water at his home.

Police said there were multiple 911 calls made regarding no water.

Upon speaking with Hatch, police advised him to stop using 911 to report a non-emergency, but he continued and then made the comment that if police did not respond he would put his 91-year-old mother outside the house to wait for them. While being taken into custody, Hatch attempted to enter his house to flee into the residence.

Hatch was released on $500 bond with a court date of Jan. 11.

Public disturbance

Anthony Grasso, 61, of East Avenue in New Canaan, was issued an infraction for creating a public disturbance Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. at PVC Gulf station at 287 Danbury Road.

Police said Grasso had a dispute over a purchase at the station and became agitated and started yelling at the cashier. He left, and then returned an hour later and yelled profanities at the cashier while customers were present. He was told not to return to the store.

Trespassing

Four 18-year-old Wilton men were issued infractions for simple trespass Dec. 27, at 4:17 p.m. after police were called to a suspicious motor vehicle on Olmstead Hill Road.

Police said they responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle had pulled into the property of an abandoned house.

They heard voices, entered the building and found Graenest Ridge Road resident Otto Stenzir, West Meadow Road resident Liam Murray, Range Road resident John McNamara and Kensett Avenue resident Matthew Lametta on the second floor, with no permission to be there.

They were issued tickets and released from the scene.

Illegal plate

Harley A. Jeanty, 19, of Newtown Turnpike in Redding, was charged with illegal possession of marker plates after a resident informed police the night of Dec. 30, that a man had knocked on his door to tell him his car broke down on Scarlet Oak Drive.

Officers arrived at 68 Scarlet Oak Drive and found a blue Volvo with a Pennsylvania licence on the side of the road. The plate was checked and found to have been reported stolen out of New York City.

Jeanty left the scene but turned himself into Wilton police the next day. He was released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 11.

Purse theft

A purse and all its contents were reportedly taken in a motor vehicle burglary on Dec. 30 around 5 p.m. at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA at 404 Danbury Road.

Police said a dark colored van was seen entering the parking lot and a man was seen exiting the van and looking inside parked cars.

The man was described as a black male, with a goatee, knit hat and jeans. He used a window punch to break a window and steal the purse that was on the passenger side floor, police said.

Busy weekend

The Wilton Police Department made 79 traffic pullovers during the New Year’s holiday weekend, and netted four driving under the influence arrests.

Information on the arrests was not immediately available.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no calls of domestic abuse during the week of Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.