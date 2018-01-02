Wilton ski team opens season Wednesday

With snow finally here, and the temperatures certainly more than cold enough, the Wilton High School ski team is ready for action.

The Warrior, who open the season on Wednesday at Mt. Southington, look forward to a fun and competitive season in the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League (CISL).

The Warriors will again compete in the larger Class L conference of the CISL after many years of racing in the smaller Class S.

“We had a very challenging first season last year in Class L,” coach Bill Howard said. “I’m extremely proud of our team for rising to the occasion and exceeding our goals. It was good for us to experience tougher competition and I’m confident we’ll have even stronger finishes this year.”

Last year the Wilton boys finished 20-5 overall and 10-4 in Class L, while the Wilton girls finished 11-10 overall and 6-6 in Class L.

Leading the boys this year are co-captains Michael Hueglin (senior), August Theoharides (junior) and Patrick Verrilli (senior). The boys also welcome a new coach, Michael Kaulins, a former racer and ski instructor and a writing teacher at Middlebrook School.

“I’m thrilled to be coaching the Wilton boys,” said Kaulins. “The team has already made tremendous strides during our dryland practices. That growth, stamina and passion will translate beautifully onto the snow in the coming weeks. I’m looking ahead to a great season.”

The Wilton girls will be led by co-captains Julia Bonnist and Katie Reid, both seniors, and coached again by Howard.

In Wednesday’s first race, Wilton goes head-to-head against Danbury, Daniel Hand, Guilford and Southington.

The full race schedule is posted on the CISL website.