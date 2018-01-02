Wilton recreation basketball standings

Standings in the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department recreation basketball leagues, as of Dec. 18:
High school league
Natty Athletes 2-0
Rec Athletic Athletes 2-0
Nicknakc.5 2-0
Bobby’s World 2-0
The Dream 2-0
Globo Gym Purple Cobras 1-0
Krampo Raptors 1-1
Invasioin of DuBois 1-1
Oliver 1-1
Chucc 1-1
Banditos 1-1
Team Clamps 1-1
Scrambled Legs 0-1
Hoddie Melos 0-2
Feed Goawargy 0-2
Toaster Shorts 0-2
Benchwarmers 0-2
Epic Green Wasabi Challenge 0-2
Darkwah 0-0
Grades 5-6 girls
Garcia 2-0
Robertson 1-1
Petrie 0-1-1
Corrigan 0-1-1
Grades 7-8 girls
Tanzman 2-0
Kaplan 2-0
Jankowski 0-2
Benjamin 0-2
Grades 5-6 boys
Gili 2-0
Williams 2-0
Zizzadoro 2-0
Kupersmith 1-1
Schestag 1-1
Purdy 1-1
Stewart 1-1
Grass 0-2
Johnson 0-2
Wright 0-2
Grades 7-8 boys
Chubinsky 2-0
Beecher 2-0
Zizzadoro 2-0
Garvey 1-1
Tienken 1-1
Maatallah 1-1
Moe 1-1
Seaman 1-1
Yerrall 1-1
Tietjen 0-2
Foley 0-2
Maggio 0-2