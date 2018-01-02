Wilton Bulletin

Wilton recreation basketball standings

By Wilton Bulletin on January 2, 2018

Standings in the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department recreation basketball leagues, as of Dec. 18:

High school league

Natty Athletes       2-0
Rec Athletic Athletes       2-0
Nicknakc.5       2-0
Bobby’s World       2-0
The Dream       2-0
Globo Gym Purple Cobras       1-0
Krampo Raptors       1-1
Invasioin of DuBois       1-1
Oliver       1-1
Chucc       1-1
Banditos       1-1
Team Clamps       1-1
Scrambled Legs       0-1
Hoddie Melos       0-2
Feed Goawargy       0-2
Toaster Shorts       0-2
Benchwarmers       0-2
Epic Green Wasabi Challenge       0-2
Darkwah       0-0

Grades 5-6 girls

Garcia       2-0
Robertson       1-1
Petrie       0-1-1
Corrigan       0-1-1

Grades 7-8 girls

Tanzman       2-0
Kaplan       2-0
Jankowski       0-2
Benjamin       0-2

Grades 5-6 boys

Gili       2-0
Williams       2-0
Zizzadoro       2-0
Kupersmith       1-1
Schestag       1-1
Purdy       1-1
Stewart       1-1
Grass       0-2
Johnson       0-2
Wright       0-2

Grades 7-8 boys

Chubinsky       2-0
Beecher       2-0
Zizzadoro       2-0
Garvey       1-1
Tienken       1-1
Maatallah       1-1
Moe       1-1
Seaman       1-1
Yerrall       1-1
Tietjen       0-2
Foley       0-2
Maggio       0-2

