Track: Colbert breaks Wilton record for 300 meters

Wilton High senior Chris Colbert set a new school record in the 300 meters at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic Invitational at the New Balance Track & Field Center last Friday in New York City.

Colbert’s time of 35.46 broke the school record of 36.12 he set last year. Before that, Nat Toothaker’s record of 36.19 had stood since 1996.

The time places Colbert first in Connecticut and 24th nationwide in the 300m race.

Also competing for Wilton at the meet were senior Richard Dineen and sophomore Ryan Healey, who both competed impressively for the first time at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic.

Dineen turned in a personal record time (9.6) in the 55-meter hurdles, while Healey had a leap of 17’7.5” in the long jump.