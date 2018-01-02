Obituary: Morgan T. Walker, 60

Morgan T. Walker, May 25, 1957-October 13, 2017



Wilton resident Morgan Walker, musician, writer and composer suffered a fatal heart attack while on an evening walk in Vermont. He was 60.

In accord with the provisions of the Baha’i Faith, Morgan was interred near his place of death. A graveside service was held at Hilltop Cemetery in Quechee, Vermont with family and members of the local Baha’i community in attendance.

Morgan, a prodigy on the piano, attended Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and graduated from Hampshire College in Massachusetts with a self-directed degree in music production and ethnomusicology.

He signed his first recording contract at the age of 17. His song “Turn on Your Radar” was recorded 1982 by Canadian rock band, Prism, and made it to #64 on the U.S. Charts in. Other early collaborations included work with Mick Ronson and Hilly Michaels with whom he co-wrote and received a movie credit for the song “Something on Your Mind” for the movie “Caddyshack.”

Morgan was also a part-time gag writer for “Beetle Bailey,” his father’s long running comic strip. He was an avid photographer and in 2010 produced a short film called “Strange Attractors” a documentary about the late, Maine poet Henry Braun.

In his early teens Morgan investigated religions and at 15 became a Baha’i. He was devoted to the faith and he often provided unstinting aid to total strangers who might cross hit path. He once helped a runaway whom he continued to help over 35-years and recently saw one of that man’s sons graduate from Vassar on a full scholarship.

In addition to music writing, Morgan was a composer, singer, keyboard player, producer and publisher. He had a recording studio in his Wilton home and established his own publishing company, 800-Pound Gorilla Music, which worked with Grammy-nominated artists and became influential in genres of hardcore and metal music.

YouTube has one of Morgan’s songs, “I Adore You,” for which he used the name Thomas Breakheart. It is a work in progress which shows a sample of Morgan’s writing and singing. There are still hundreds of recordings yet to be heard.

Morgan is survived by his father Mort; brothers Greg; Brian; Neal; Roger and sisters Polly Blackstock; and Margie Walker Hauer.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests that donations be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, www.ctfoodbank.org.