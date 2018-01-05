TASC List: Courage in the new year

Four years ago, in January 2014, I wrote in this column about a Japanese mother who carried her child, disabled at birth, from home to her workplace and back again each evening, for more than 30 years.

I said: “The image of that woman and her efforts is a hard one to displace. The love and sacrifice it represents are even harder to imagine. But these thoughts surface regularly for me, and especially at this time, the turn of the year, when we ask for resolution toward improvement, the strength to bear up under adversity, and the will to carry on.”

So again, if for only a moment, can we try to contemplate “the burdens that so many carry in silence, the obstacles they must overcome each day, and the efforts they must expend in order to protect and care for immediate family or friends.” A question for each of us, as we try to make Wilton a stronger and increasingly resilient place.

And on a more individual level, there are our continuing personal battles for strength and stamina, courage and confidence. James J. Corbett was a world heavyweight boxing champion who won the title from John L. Sullivan in 1892. Few have said it better than he in this piece, worth tucking away for the moments when the circumstances and odds appear overwhelming. Corbett advised:

“Fight one more round. When your feet are so tired that you have to shuffle back to the center of the ring, fight one more round. When your arms are so tired that you can hardly lift your hands to come on guard, fight one more round. When your nose is bleeding and your eyes are black and you are so tired that you wish your opponent would crack you one on the jaw and put you to sleep, fight one more round — remembering that the man who always fights one more round is never whipped.”

To all who may read this column, and especially those who share the TASC hopes and aspirations for an improving tomorrow both for ourselves and our neighbors, here’s to a 2018 that provides an opportunity to extract life’s true joys and to persevere in the face of her more stressful moments.

TASC stands for Toward A Stronger Community. Contact: [email protected]