Boys hockey: Wilton unbeaten after 4-2 win over Newtown

Freshman Tyler Everitt broke a 2-2 tie with an unassisted goal with 8:55 left, as the Wilton High boys hockey team remained undefeated with a 4-2 win over Newtown on Friday evening in Ridgefield.

The Warriors (2-0) also got goals from Connor Drake, Dean DiNanno and Lucas Thelen.

The Nighthawks had tied the game 2-2 on Devin Marsh’s power-play goal late in the second period, off a Jack Hanley assist.

Newtown’s bid to take its first lead of the game was thwarted early in the third period when Wilton goalie Logan Motyka stopped David Brestovansky on a breakaway.

A few minutes later, a puck from center ice was sent into the Newtown zone, with Everitt getting behind the final defender and forcing goalie Justin Halmose to tip to puck to his left. Everitt was able to collect the puck and put a shot into the net from a hard angle.

The Warriors killed a penalty with about five minutes left. Newtown pulled its goalie with under two minutes to go, and Thelen scored an insurance goal with 39 seconds left to ice the win.

Drake had opened the scoring just over five minutes into the first period with some hard work behind the net resulting in a wrap-around goal.

Newtown tied the game with three minutes left in the period.

Wilton went up 2-1 midway through the second period when Dean DiDanno scored off an assist from Robert Kelly.

Unofficially, Motyka finished with 26 saves and Halmose with 23 saves.