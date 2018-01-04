Library Lines

New year begins with color

The Fairfield County Arts Association opens a new exhibition called Winter Collection at the library on Friday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The following 10 local artists featured in the exhibition bring bright splashes of color to the gallery walls and beyond with their more than 65 paintings in diverse styles, subject matter and media:

Bridgeport resident Harold Davi.

Fairfield residents Gail Ingis Claus, Diane Desmond and Jason Pritchard.

Norwalk resident Nina J. Marino.

Trumbull residents Karin Brey, Eva Rogoff and Patty Omonte.

Westport residents Deirdre Abbotts and Linda McKie-McClellan.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. The artwork can be enjoyed by all through Jan. 25. Most of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.

Climate change explored further

Al Gore documented climate change in the documentary, An Inconvenient Truth, 10 years ago. In this Saturday’s New Perspective Film Series selection, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, will examine the situation as it stands today. The film will be screened Jan. 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., a week earlier than the usual dates for this film series. Attendees will be able to follow Gore’s progress along with other environmentalists, as well as efforts at the United Nation’s 2015 Climate Change Conference. The film was directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk and has won numerous awards. See the library’s registration link for details. The New Perspectives Documentary series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. A Q&A will follow the film. Registration is highly recommended. The suggested donation is $5 per person.

Middleschoolers stepping up

Middle school students in Wilton are looking beyond themselves and helping others in the library’s RAKtivist Club, which specializes in random acts of kindness. Club members have already made and gave gingerbread houses to various organizations in town and created toys for animal shelter pets waiting for their forever homes. The club continues Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. There is still time for sixth through eighth graders to join the group. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Registration is required.

Cancer survivors meet

The Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group meets on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library. The group is for post-treatment survivors and is led by Nina Marino, LCSW, a survivor herself. There is no charge, but registration is encouraged.

Author talks

January seems to be a great time to congregate at the library and hear four separate author talks on various subjects. The first is Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with Joseph Williams, author of The Sunken Gold — A Story of World War I, Espionage and the Greatest Treasure Salvage in History. It is the true story of the HMS Laurentic sunk by German mines off the coast of Ireland during the Great War. Williams brings this exciting, true tale of undersea diving and naval operations to life, exemplifying human persistence, bravery and patriotism with Lieutenant Commander Guybon C.C. Damant at the helm.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., author Sujata Massey will bring her book, The Widows of Malabar Hill: A Mystery of 1920s Bombay, to life. It is inspired by the woman who made history as India’s first female attorney and is a richly crafted story of multicultural 1920s Bombay.

Rounding out the adult talks, Marie Benedict discusses her historical novel, Carnegie’s Maid on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. With captivating insight and heart, Benedict tells the story of one brilliant woman who may have spurred Andrew Carnegie’s transformation from ruthless industrialist into the world’s first true philanthropist.

For adults and kids alike, Lisa Huff comes to the library on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to talk about her life experiences in cooking, recipe development and food photography with a discussion of her book, Kid Chef Bakes: The Kids Cookbook for Aspiring Bakers. Huff, a Wilton resident, is a freelance recipe developer, food photographer and writer and owner of the website and blog, Snappy Gourmet. She will be bringing food samples and cookie decorating will be available. All children must have caregivers present.

Q&As will follow each talk, with books available for purchase courtesy of Elm Street Books. Registration is highly recommended for all the talks.

Graceful script

Children in grades 4 through 6 have a chance to learn a beautiful style of writing with Simply Calligraphy in three Thursday sessions, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. The art of the hand-written craft will be developed in the three sessions. Registration and attendance is required for all three sessions.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.