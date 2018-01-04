ASML wants to expand facility

ASML, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip-making lithography equipment for the computer industry, is growing in Wilton and has applied to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a special permit to build more space and parking.

The company announced in October that strong demand for its Deep Ultraviolet Lithography systems, which are the workhorse of the computer chip lithography industry; and its Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography systems, to print on wafers or even smaller objects; is driving the growth as shipments continue to ramp up in support of customer plans.

The company now employs more than 1,200 in Wilton at 77 Danbury Road. It will add several hundred more employees over the next couple of years, according to general manager Bill Amalfitano, who runs the development and manufacturing center.

ASML will accomodate that employee growth with the requested permission for 45,345- square-feet of new building space, and an additional fourth level on its three-decker parking garage previously approved but never built at the facility.

A public hearing on the request is set for Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:15 p.m. in the town hall annex.

The fourth level of the parking garage will provide 170 new spaces, according to the plan on file at the Planning and Zoning Department.

With the expansion, the total square footage of development would be 349,059-square-feet of floor area.

“The proposed expansion will allow for an increase in the number of employees on site from the current 1,225 to a total of 1,525 employees. The facility operates three shifts. There is no change proposed to the existing site access,” the application on file reads.

The markets that are driving it in the future include the whole interconnectivity thing, in homes and at work, which drives a lot more storage capacity, according to Amalfitano.

“You see in your homes how many things are getting connected, from heating and air conditioning to lights, and having everything connected to your home. There is so much computing power,” he said.

“In the future, there’s also this whole thing about driverless cars. The automobile industry in the next five years or so will be building a computer network on wheels. It will have the computing power of nine personal computers in your vehicle. That’s an awful lot of computing power to do the advanced processes with the sensors and make the capabilities for the car to go driverless. That’s a new market that will be quite big in the future, looking beyond 2020.”

The company’s roots are in Perkin-Elmer. The Wilton plant was spun off from Perkin-Elmer in 1990 and went to the Silicon Valley Group, which sold it to Netherlands-based ASML in 2001.

ASML itself started in 1984, and was spun off by Philips Electronics in the 1990s.

The Wilton site is the home of both research and development, which hires engineers, and clean manufacturing, which hires technicians.

ASML is a multinational company with offices in 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. It employs more than 18,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts.

ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. For more information about ASML and career opportunities, visit asml.com.