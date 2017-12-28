Sugar Hollow bridge in need of repair

The bridge on Sugar Hollow Road has been reduced to one lane of alternating traffic until further notice following a recent inspection by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT), which determined the bridge is in need of repair.

The single lane of traffic will be maintained until repairs are completed “in order to ensure safe passage,” according to a road advisory sent out by the Wilton Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 28.

“We just received an email from the DOT today,” Capt. Robert Cipolla told The Bulletin on Thursday.

Cipolla said he’s unsure when the DOT inspected the bridge, but knows that Wilton’s Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to meet with a DOT engineer to discuss repairs.

Mike Ahern, interim director of the DPW, said the DOT indicated that repairs need to be made to the “beams on the edges” of the bridge.

As a result, Ahern said, the town has restricted the bridge to one lane of travel, “focusing on center of the bridge and staying away from the edges.”

“We won’t know more until we get the report and talk to the field engineers, which will hopefully be happening in the next couple weeks,” said Ahern.

The bridge runs over the Norwalk River.

The Bulletin has reached out to the DOT about the bridge inspection and repairs and will follow up with an update once that information is received.