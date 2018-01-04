Senior Center News

The Conversation Project

Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County will present The Conversation Project at the Wilton Senior Center lounge Mondays, Jan. 8 and 22, at 11 a.m.

The Conversation Project is dedicated to helping people talk about their wishes for end-of-life care. Many people are dying in a way they would not choose. Loved ones are left feeling bereaved, guilty and uncertain. It is time to transform our culture from not talking about dying to talking about it. It is time to share the way we want to live as we near life’s end. Moreover, it is time to communicate about the kind of care we want and do not want for ourselves.

The place for this to begin is at the kitchen table — not in the intensive care unit — with the people we love. Together we can make these difficult conversations easier. We can make sure that our wishes and those of our loved ones are expressed and respected.

The goals of the two-session workshop are to demonstrate the importance of having the conversation; identify barriers to having the conversation; and develop a personal and professional plan of action.

Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Genealogy

Have you ever wondered where your family migrated from or where your second cousins are today? With the help of the computer and a vast database of information, you may be able to find answers to these questions. Genealogy can help you search for anyone.

Come to a complimentary lunch and genealogy presentation, sponsored by Right at Home, in the Wilton Senior Center lounge Friday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. Reservations: 203-834-6240. Limited enrollment.

Tech Fridays

Wilton Continuing Education and the Wilton Senior Center present a Lunchtime Learning Series at the senior center on various technical topics.

The first in the series is iPhone: Learn The Basics on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, noon to 1:30, at the senior center. People will learn the basic functions of their iPhones, including how to manage calendar, emails and texts, shop online, add apps and use preloaded ones, learn to download and listen to music and podcasts, and more.

Participants are encouraged to pack a light lunch for the workshop. Registration: 203-834-7694, wiltoncontinuinged.org. Full Lunchtime Learning Series descriptions and fees are available at wiltoncontinuinged.org.

Bridge opportunities

Bridge classes offered at Wilton Senior Center:

Open Bridge with Mike

Come and drop in for this Open Bridge session. This is a great way to refresh your bridge-playing skills, learn current conventions, and get used to playing all over again. For all levels of play. This is not a sanctioned game. Michael Hess will supervise. Wednesdays, 10 to noon, $5 drop-in fee.

Introduction to Bridge

This class is for the player with very little or no bridge experience. You will experience this entertaining and mentally demanding team game from the beginning steps to more advanced concepts by playing the game. Fridays, 11:30 to 1:15, $75 for the eight-week series. Signup: 203-834-6240.

Intermediate Bridge

Once you have been introduced to the fundamentals of bridge, Michael Hess will take you deeper into the complexities of the game. Fridays beginning January 19, 1:30 to 3:30, $75 for the eight-week series. Signup: 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, Jan. 5, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Jan. 8, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11, The Conversation Project with Christine Pfeffer; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 1:30, Chinese Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1, Free Downloads with Melissa Baker.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice at the Wilton Y; 12:45, Bingo; 6, Social Services Commission.