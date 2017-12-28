Wilton Bulletin

Wrestling: Wilton wins three to improve to 5-2

By Wilton Bulletin on December 28, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Wilton High wrestling team improved to 5-2 on the season by winning three of five dual matches on Wednesday’s six-team meet at Zeoli Fieldhouse.

The Warriors lost to FCIAC rivals Trumbull, 51-25, and New Canaan, 48-30, but beat Ridgefield, 57-18, along with non-conference opponents Foran, 49-30, and Barlow, 40-24.

Travis Longo and Finn McGovern were both unbeaten on the day, with 5-0 records. Longo had a pin and two major decisions, along with two wins by forfeit. McGovern had two pins, a decision and a pair of forfeits.

Finishing the day 4-1 were Nick Rende (two pins), Zach Zeyher (two pins), Jacob Robb (three pins) and Ethan Helman (one pin).

Max Mannino had three wins, all by pin. Also notching pins were Trey Harris, Seth Warren and Stephen Kendra.

Tags:

Previous Post A country star born in the Northeast Next Post Wilton gymnasts flip for Snowflake Invitational
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress