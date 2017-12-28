Wrestling: Wilton wins three to improve to 5-2

The Wilton High wrestling team improved to 5-2 on the season by winning three of five dual matches on Wednesday’s six-team meet at Zeoli Fieldhouse.

The Warriors lost to FCIAC rivals Trumbull, 51-25, and New Canaan, 48-30, but beat Ridgefield, 57-18, along with non-conference opponents Foran, 49-30, and Barlow, 40-24.

Travis Longo and Finn McGovern were both unbeaten on the day, with 5-0 records. Longo had a pin and two major decisions, along with two wins by forfeit. McGovern had two pins, a decision and a pair of forfeits.

Finishing the day 4-1 were Nick Rende (two pins), Zach Zeyher (two pins), Jacob Robb (three pins) and Ethan Helman (one pin).

Max Mannino had three wins, all by pin. Also notching pins were Trey Harris, Seth Warren and Stephen Kendra.