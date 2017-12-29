Police Log: DUIs with speeding and weapons

Speeding, DUI

A 45-year-old Ridgefield man was charged with speeding and driving under the influence, as well as other charges, Dec. 20, at 12:30 a.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said Alan D. Hanley, of Wilridge Road in Ridgefield, was also charged with passing in a no pass zone and failure to drive right.

Police said he was observed traveling northbound on Danbury Road and allegedly passed a vehicle in a no passing zone at 69 miles per hour, when he was clocked by radar.

Upon making contact with him, he told police he was coming back from New York City and showed signs of impairment, then failed a standardized field sobriety test.

He was released on $260 bond with a court date of Jan. 2.

DUI

Police said Jesse Butler, 31, of Dry Hill Road in Norwalk, was charged with driving under the influence Dec. 20, at 11:45 p.m. in front of 235 Chestnut Hill Road.

Police said they had received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle driving all over the road on Danbury Road. Responding in the area, another call came in stating the vehicle had come to a stop at Chestnut Hill Road.

Contact was made with the operator and it was suspected he was under the influence of alcohol. He then failed a standardized field sobriety test.

He was released on $260 bond with a court date of Jan. 2.

DUI, speeding

Lif Torrejon, 33, of Marcy Road in Bridgeport, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive in the established lane, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, speeding, engaging in pursuit and possession of paraphernalia Dec. 23, at 1:05 a.m.

Police said an officer attempted to stop the vehicle for swerving over the double yellow line when it accelerated and engaged police in pursuit. The operator missed a ramp to the Merritt Parkway and trapped herself in the Westport YMCA parking lot, where she was apprehended.

Her blood alcohol level was 0.1176.

In addition to the alcohol readout, she was found with a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

She was released on $1,000 bond and will appear in court Jan. 2.

DUI, weapon

Seneca Medina, 41, of Treelane Drive in Bridgeport, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to have marker lights, risk of injury to a minor and weapons in a motor vehicle Dec. 24, at 8:30 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said upon stopping Medina for a marker light out, it was determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Medina was driving with his six-month-old child in a car seat that was not secured. While doing a search of the vehicle police found a large hatchet under the driver seat.

His blood alcohol content was 0.18. He was held on $5,000 bond with a court date of Jan. 2.

The Wilton Police Department responded to a domestic call on Saturday, Dec. 23.