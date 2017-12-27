Police Log: DUI, injured bicyclist, burglary, failures to appear

DUI

Police said Victoria Lang, 44, of 4 Drumlin Road, Westport, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.2692. She was stopped Dec. 13 at 8:32 p.m. on Westport Road.

She was also charged with not driving in the proper lane.

An investigation revealed she was driving under the influence. She was released on $260 bond with a court date of Dec. 14.

Bicyclist injured

A Wilton man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Norwalk Hospital Dec. 18 at 6:56 p.m. after being struck on his bicycle by a van on Ridgefield Road.

Police said Abdelwaheb Khedkira, of 97 Linden Tree Road, was in the middle of the travel lanes on the double-yellow centerline when he was struck by a GMC Savana van traveling northbound on Ridgefield Road toward Linden Tree Road. The cyclist was thrown from the bike and slid across the pavement, coming to rest against a guardrail.

Failure to appear

A 24-year-old Danbury woman turned herself in at police headquarters Dec. 12 at 3:33 p.m. on an active warrant for failure to appear in court.

Police said Elaina Nevarez, of 8 William Street, Danbury, was charged with second-degree failure to appear, operating with a suspended license, and traveling too fast.

She was released the same evening after posting $500 bond, with a court date of Dec. 26.

Failure to appear

A 29-year-old Stamford man was charged with failure to appear on a warrant Dec. 14 at 10:41 p.m. on Thunder Lake Road, after officers received a report of a suspicious motor vehicle.

Police said officers made contact with the delivery driver, who explained his van was struck in a driveway and he was waiting with a co-worker for a tow truck. After checking the license of Klaus Pierre-Louis of 90 Harbor Drive, Stamford, who was sitting in the van, it was determined he had an active warrant out of New Canaan.

He was taken into custody, processed, and released on a $500 cash bond with a court date of Dec. 26.

Gulf station burglarized

Police said the Gulf Station on Danbury Road was burglarized during the night of Dec.18 into Dec. 19 by way of a front sliding door being smashed. A cash register was taken.

Police say anyone with information should call detectives at 203-834-6260.

Dead deer

A dead deer, possibly injured by an arrow, was found on property at 54 Cobbs Mill Road Dec. 16 at 9:38 a.m.

Police said the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was contacted, and the death did not appear to be suspicious since it is hunting season.

Bow hunting is allowed on private property and the deer could have come from anywhere, police said.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two domestic verbal calls during the week of Dec. 12 through Dec. 19.