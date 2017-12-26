Obituary: Edith Irwin, 106, of Wilton

Edith Irwin, age 106, of Wilton, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Albert Cooper Irwin.

Edith was born on January 6, 1911, in Rockland Lake, NY and was the daughter of the late Caroline and Sidney Van Ness.

She graduated from SUNY-New Paltz College in 1932 with a degree in teaching and was an elementary school teacher in the Scotia/Glenville, NY school system for many years. When Edith and her husband Al both retired they became owners and operators of a gift shop in Niskayuna, NY called “The Balcony.”

She was an excellent bridge player and enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling and her crossword puzzles. She was also very involved in the Dutch Settlers Society.

Edith is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carole Ann and Fred Hans Sindel of Wilton, her grandchildren, Lori Sindel of Wilton, CT, Karl Sindel of Schenectady, NY, John Sindel of Redding, CT,and Lisa Breeland of Bethel, CT, along with her cherished eight great-grandchildren. Including her husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters Lillian Pikaart and Florence Maier.

All services and burial were held privately in Niskayuna, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.

