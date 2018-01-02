Middlebrook students succeed in debate competition

Pros and cons of year-round schooling were the topics of debate at the second Connecticut Middle School Debate League competition hosted by Middlebrook School on Dec. 2.

More than 250 students from 20 different schools participated in the competition, including 36 from Middlebrook — eight of whom ranked as follows in the competition:

Gayathri Kaimal, fifth overall.

Krithika Natarajan, ninth overall.

Avery Baumel, 16th overall.

Connie Gao, 17th overall.

Sean Thomas, 18th overall.

William Ryan, 19th overall.

Avni Gupta, 20th overall.

Ria Raniwala, 21st overall.

Out of the 87 teams, three of Middlebrook’s 12 teams placed as follows:

Third place: Avery Baumel, Katie May and Ria Raniwala.

Sixth place: William Ryan, Dhruv Rokkam and Rubin Jha.

Seventh place: Meera Sharma, Avni Gupta and Connie Gao.

All three Middlebrook teams were undefeated.

Information: ctmsdebate.org.