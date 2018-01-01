Middlebrook looks to implement transition program

As part of its effort to promote inclusivity, Middlebrook School has crafted plans to implement a middle school orientation and transition program called Where Everyone Belongs (WEB).

The program, created by the Boomerang Project, is the middle school version of Wilton High School’s new Link Crew program.

WEB is designed to welcome sixth graders and make them feel comfortable through their first year of middle school.

For the program, eighth-grade mentors would be trained to guide sixth graders to discover what it takes to be successful during the transition to middle school.

Information: boomerangproject.com/web