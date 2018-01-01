Wilton Bulletin

Middlebrook looks to implement transition program

By Wilton Bulletin on January 1, 2018 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

As part of its effort to promote inclusivity, Middlebrook School has crafted plans to implement a middle school orientation and transition program called Where Everyone Belongs (WEB).

The program, created by the Boomerang Project, is the middle school version of Wilton High School’s new Link Crew program.

WEB is designed to welcome sixth graders and make them feel comfortable through their first year of middle school.

For the program, eighth-grade mentors would be trained to guide sixth graders to discover what it takes to be successful during the transition to middle school.

Information: boomerangproject.com/web

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Colorful art show enlivens January Next Post Warrior Words: My tiny snow globe
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress