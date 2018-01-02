Playshop seeks theatrical submissions

Although it is in the middle of its current season, the Wilton Playshop is getting ready for next year.

The playshop is looking for play and musical submissions from directors for the 2018/2019 season.

To be considered, submissions should include:

A theatrical résumé.

List of shows, in order of preference, with a brief description of each.

Potential director’s vision for each show with as much detail as possible, including technical needs.

Preferred time slot.

The Wilton Playshop has a 17-foot-wide-by-20-foot-deep stage with limited SR wing space. Any preferences for technical staff to work with should be noted.

Submissions and questions should be sent by Jan. 20, to [email protected]. All submissions will be acknowledged upon receipt, but further contact may not be initiated until spring.