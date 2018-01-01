Colorful art show enlivens January

Wilton Library’s first art show of the new year will feature 10 artists who belong to the Fairfield County Arts Association. Their Winter Collection exhibition, opens with a reception on Friday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The featured artists include:

Harold Davis — Bridgeport;

Gail Ingis Claus — Fairfield;

Diane Desmond — Fairfield;

Jason Pritchard — Fairfield;

Nina Marino — Norwalk;

Karin Brey — Trumbull;

Patty Omonte — Trumbull;

Eva Rogoff — Trumbull;

Deirdre Abbotts — Westport;

Linda McKie-McClellan — Westport.

The artists work in a variety of media including watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, drawings, photography and sculpture with subject matter encompassing figures, portraits, still life, abstracts, botanicals, landscapes and more.

“I was fortunate enough to see this group’s work and felt that their talents would be appreciated by the Wilton community, so we asked them to exhibit, bringing much-needed vibrant color to the walls of the library during the winter,” said Ed MacEwen, the library’s volunteer art chairman.

The Fairfield County Arts Association was founded more than 30 years ago to bring area artists together. Its mission continues as it “focuses on striving for visual art excellence on a personal and a professional level. It arranges inspiring art lectures, demos and informal discussions about member artwork, plein air outings and art shows. Guidance, encouragement, a shared passion for artistic creation and a membership comprised of caring individuals ensures FCAA’s success.” For more information, visit fairfieldcountyarts.com.

The exhibition, which runs through Jan. 25, features 65 paintings, the majority of which are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The reception is free and open to the public.

Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.