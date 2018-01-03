Candle-dipping workshop

With winter’s arrival, the nights are long and dark. In Colonial times, candles served as the only source of light in the evening. Candle molds were an expensive luxury, so most families created dipped candles from beeswax, tallow, or wax made from bayberries.

Assisting with candle making was an important chore for a Colonial child. They could help with gathering beeswax, melting it, snipping wicks, and patiently dipping.

At this candle-making workshop at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 11 to 12:30, children may try their hand at dipping candles and learn about life in Colonial Connecticut from museum educator Lola Chen. They may also help make their own snack — fruit dipped in chocolate.

The cost for society members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members: $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register via [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.