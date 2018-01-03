Ethics panel gains two

The Board of Selectmen Dec. 18 appointed Jeff Miller and Julianne Higgins to the Council on Ethics.

Miller is retired from federal service, having served as associate director of the U.S. Trustee Program for the U.S. Department of Justice from 1991 to 2010.

He was senior counsel to the director of the U.S. Marshals Service from 1988 to 1991, according to his résumé, a copy of which was provided at town hall.

From 1985 to 1988 he served as deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Management Division. His many positions during his career include being assistant director of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights from 1967 to 1975.

As a volunteer in the community, he is vice president of Wilton Stay at Home and a member of the Stewardship Committee of Weir Preserve.

He is a 1961 graduate of Brooklyn College, with a bachelor’s degree, and earned his LLB in 1964 from the St. John’s University School of Law.

Higgins is a former member of the Council on Ethics, having served from 2008 to 2015, and was chairman for more than a year.

She has worked as an attorney in various corporations, including Colgate-Palmolive Co. Her volunteer work includes being a driver for the American Cancer Society.

She is a 1981 graduate of Manhattan College, summa cum laude, and a 1986 graduate of Fordham University School of Law, where she was editor of the Fordham International Law Journal.