Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Dec. 30, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make pound cake while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Big Year in Birding Bird Walk, Monday, Jan. 1, 8 a.m., Schenck’s Island, Wilton Center. Presented by the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Binoculars are recommended. Free, registration requested: 203-451-2516.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, Jan. 5, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Artists from the Fairfield County Arts Association are featured. Reception free and open to the public.

Candle-dipping Workshop, Saturday, Jan. 6, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children will dip candles while learning about life in Colonial Connecticut. Snack: fruit dipped in chocolate. Members: $10/child, maximum $25/family; non-members: $15/child, maximum $35/family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, Jan. 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power addresses the effect of climate changes documented in the original film, An Inconvenient Truth. Q&A follows film. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Hands on History, Sunday, Jan. 7, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Learn typical colonial household tasks such as cutting, peeling and drying apples; grinding spices; sewing and embroidery; butter churning and dough kneading; wool carding and spinning. Free, all ages. Details: wiltonhistorical.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Jan. 8, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop in to work on your own project or learn. Needles and yarn available. No registration.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Joseph A. Williams will discuss his book, The Sunken Gold — A Story of World War I, Espionage and the Greatest Treasure Salvage in History. It is the true story of the HMS Laurentic sunk by German mines off the coast of Ireland. Q&A follows talk. Book signing and purchase. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Jan. 10, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Moonglow by Michael Chabon. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device and learn how to download free eBooks and eAudiobooks. Presented by Wilton Library. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Eggs and the Economy, Thursday, Jan. 11, 8 a.m., Marly’s Bar and Bistro, 203 Town Green. Norwalk Community College economics professor Steve Glazer will discuss current economic trends. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Cost: $35/Chamber members, $40/future members. Reservations required: 203-762-0567, email [email protected], or visit wiltonchamber.com.

Hands on History, Sunday, Jan. 14, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Learn typical colonial household tasks such as cutting, peeling and drying apples; grinding spices; sewing and embroidery; butter churning and dough kneading; wool carding and spinning. Free, all ages. Details: wiltonhistorical.org.

Author Talk, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Sujata Massey will discuss her book The Widows of Malabar Hill: A Mystery of 1920s Bombay, in which she introduces the sleuth Perveen Mistry. Q&A follows talk. Free. Book purchase and signing available. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Family Mini-Golf in the Stacks, Saturday, Jan. 20, 10-4, Wilton Library. Prizes, face-painting, food. All ages invited. Admission: $5 at the door. Sponsorships/donations: [email protected] or 203-762-6323.

Author Talk, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2-3:30, Wilton Library. Cookbook author and Wilton resident Lisa Huff will discuss her book, Kid Chef Bakes. Q&A, food samples and cookie decorating. For kindergarten through adults. Registration recommended: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Jan. 22, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop in to work on your own project or learn. Needles and yarn available. No registration.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Michael Hess leads a discussion of Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh. Register; 203-834-6240.

Parent Information Series, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. How to Raise Successful Kids Without Over-Parenting, presented by Wilton Youth Council. Viewing of Julie Lythcott-Haims’s TED Talk on parental expectations followed by discussion with Tracey Masella. Registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ask the Medical Experts, Thursday, Jan. 25, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. In Be the Best You in 2018, four medical professionals will meet individually with attendees about health and wellness issues in a health-fair format. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Jan. 27, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Winter Carnival, Sunday, Jan. 28, noon-4, Wilton Center. An afternoon of winter fun, with horse-drawn carriage rides, ice-sculpting, scavenger hunt, music, bonfire, winter games, a chili cook-off, and more. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Details: [email protected] or 203-762-0567.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, Sunday, Jan. 28, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. Yankee Innovation: Steamships to Silicon Chips begins with historian and author John Laurence Busch discussing steamship technology. Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Registration required:203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Jan. 29, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop in to work on your own project or learn. Needles and yarn available. No registration.

WLA/SCORE Business Seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Easy Ways to Launch an International Business with attorney Dorcia Carrillo. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Author Talk, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Marie Benedict discusses her historical novel Carnegie’s Maid. Q&A, book signing and purchase available. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.