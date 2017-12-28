Kids will learn to make pound cake

Amelia Simmons, known for her American Cookery cookbook published in 1796, is said to have introduced Americans to pound cake. This was a rich, dense cake originally made with one pound each of butter, sugar, eggs, and flour.

Museum educator Lola Chen will show children how to make pound cake with “oranges” juice on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. While they are sampling some fresh and warm from the oven, they may hear why oranges are associated with the winter holidays.

Children will also learn how a Colonial kitchen operated and other aspects of Colonial life in Connecticut. Suggested for ages 6 to 12.

The cost for society members is $10; $15 for non-members. Space is limited. Register via email at [email protected] or by calling 203-762-7257.