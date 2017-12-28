New Year’s closings

New Year’s Eve is Sunday, Dec. 31, and New Year’s Day is Monday, Jan. 1. New Year’s Eve is not a federal holiday, but New Year’s Day is.

Wilton town offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

Wilton public schools will be closed both days with students returning from winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 2. District offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed New Year’s Day.

Wilton Library will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Wilton Historical Society is normally closed on Mondays, such is the case for New Year’s Day.

Wilton Senior Center is normally closed on weekends, but will also be closed New Year’s Day.

Post offices and banks will be closed New Year’s Day.

Department of Motor Vehicles will be open until 12:30 on Friday, Dec. 29, and closed Saturday, Dec. 30, and New Year’s Day.

The Bulletin will be closed Friday, Dec. 29, and New Year’s Day.