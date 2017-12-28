Library Lines

Gifting options coming to a close

There are just a few more days left to provide some much-needed support to the library through its book sale, Giving Tree, Giving Gelt, and annual appeal. The Holiday Book Sale, Giving Tree and Giving Gelt come down on Jan. 3, so there is still time to find bargains in the book sale, or provide the library with a wish list selection from the tree or a monetary donation with Giving Gelt that goes directly to the children’s collection. A donation to the annual appeal helps to provide all the programs, services, collections and technology that make the library the center for enrichment in the community. Roughly 25 cents of every dollar of the library’s budget needs to come from private donations. The circulation staff will be happy to help patrons with any of these donations.

New app for eBooks

Libby by OverDrive is the new one-tap-app for eBooks and eAudiobooks. Patrons can easily borrow thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks for free on their mobile devices. All that is needed is a Wilton Library card and patrons are good to (literally) go. The Libby app can be downloaded through the Apple Store, Google Play or Microsoft. Patrons can go to the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org on their mobile devices, click on Digital Resources and scroll to eBooks, Audiobooks, etc. There is a button that leads to the Libby app. The library is grateful to the Jane T. Muhlethaler Foundation, Inc. for its gift to support the eBook and eAudiobook collections. Please direct any questions to the library’s reference staff at 203-762-6350.

Art exhibition in January

A diverse group of 10 talented artists are featured in Wilton Library’s art exhibition that opens on Friday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition showcases artists from Fairfield County Arts Association. They include Westport artists Deirdre Abbotts and Linda McKie-McClellan; Karin Brey, Eva Rogoff, and Patty Omonte of Trumbull; Fairfield artists Gail Ingis Claus, Diane Desmond, and Jason Pritchard; Harold Davis of Bridgeport; and Nina J. Marino of Norwalk. Their Winter Collection highlights their works in a variety of media including watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, and drawings with subject matter encompassing figures, portraits, still life, abstracts, botanicals, landscapes and more. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Jan. 25. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.

Global warming revisited

The New Perspectives Film Series opens the New Year with a look back and forward at the issue of global warming with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, being screened on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. More than 10 years have passed since the movie, An Inconvenient Truth was released which documented Al Gore’s fight against climate change. But what has happened since then? This sequel addresses how climate changes that were predicted in that documentary happened and their very real impact on people and cities. Viewers will follow the progress that Gore’s work and fellow environmentalists have made as well as see the behind-the-scenes efforts at the United Nation’s 2015 Climate Change Conference. The film was directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk and is the winner of three awards: Biografilm Festival 2017 — Audience Award; International Competition Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2017 — Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary Environmental Media Awards; USA 2017 Documentary Film. The suggested donation is $5 per person. Refreshments will be served. The New Perspectives Documentary series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. A Q&A will follow the film. Registration is highly recommended.

The library will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.