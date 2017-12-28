Senior Center News

An important conversation

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will present The Conversation Project on two Mondays, Jan. 8 and 22, at 11 in the senior center lounge. The moderator will be the nursing agency’s director of hospice, Christine Pfeffer.

The Conversation Project is dedicated to helping people talk about their wishes for end-of-life care. Many people are dying in a way they would not choose. Loved ones are left feeling bereaved, guilty, and uncertain. It is time to transform our culture from not talking about dying to talking about it. It is time to share the way we want to live as we near life’s end. Moreover, it is time to communicate about the kind of care we want and do not want for ourselves.

The place for this to begin is at the kitchen table — not in the intensive care unit — with the people we love. Together we can make these difficult conversations easier. We can make sure that our wishes and those of our loved ones are expressed and respected. Have you had the conversation about end-of-life care?

The goals of the two-session workshop are to demonstrate the importance of having the conversation; identify barriers to having the conversation; and develop a personal and professional plan of action. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Genealogy

Have you ever wondered where your family migrated from or where your second cousins are today? With the help of a computer and a vast database of information, you may be able to find answers to these questions. You can also search for old friends or colleagues.

Kevin Cleary of Right at Home will present a free lunch program on Friday, Jan. 12, at 11, in the senior center lounge. Call for reservations at 203-834-6240. Limited enrollment.

Right at Home provides care for people who do not need an institutional setting, but still need some assistance to live at home.

Indoor tennis workshop

This workshop is designed for seniors looking to start playing or get back on the court. It will take place Fridays, Jan. 5 to Feb. 2, from 10:30 to 11:30. Tennis racquets, balls, and net will be provided by the instructor, Glen Englander.

The cost is $50 per person; register at Parks and Recreation or call 203-736-7272.

Coming events

Friday, Dec. 29, 10, No Feldenkrais today; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, Senior Center closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 9, PEO Meeting; 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Acrylics and Oil with Althea Ericsson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Garden Club Lunch and Activity; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Duplicate Bridge with Lois Bruce; 1, American Mah Jongg;

Thursday, Jan. 4, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11 to 12, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.