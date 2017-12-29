Editorial: Giving is good

The holiday gifts are unwrapped, but there’s still time to give. There are still a few days left for end-of-year charitable contributions that may still be deducted from next year’s tax bill by those who will itemize.

Americans are a generous people. Despite political and economic uncertainties last year, charitable giving by individuals, estates, foundations, and corporations rose 2.7%, to $390.05 billion in 2016. Giving by individuals grew 4%, more than any other category of donor. People gave nearly $282 billion, compared to foundations, the next highest contributor, which gave a little over $59 billion.

For those who like to contribute close to home, there are many organizations in Wilton that are deserving of your consideration and your dollars.

The Community Assistance Fund is an umbrella organization to help Wilton families in need with heating assistance, rental assistance and the food pantry. Checks may be made payable to Wilton Interfaith Council, 180 School Road, Wilton 06897.

A cancer diagnosis is difficult enough, but when that diagnosis is for a child, it can be devastating. The Circle of Care offers support to families of children with cancer. Visit thecircleofcare.org and click on Ways to Help.

Also raising money for childhood cancer research is the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Each year students at Wilton High School shave their heads in exchange for donations. Contribute by visiting stbaldricks.org and searching for a specific participant or for Wilton High School.

More worthy organizations

Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps: wiltonambulance.org.

Norwalk River Valley Trail: nrvt-trail.com.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County: visitingnurse.net.

Wilton Conservation Land Trust: wiltonlandtrust.org.

Wilton Historical Society: wiltonhistorical.org, click on Support.

Wilton Education Foundation: wiltoneducationfoundation.org.

Meals on Wheels: 203-762-0566.

Wilton Playshop: wiltonplayshop.org.

Woodcock Nature Center: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Riverbrook Regional YMCA: wiltonymca.org.

Trackside Teen Center: 203-824-2888.

Ambler Farm: amblerfarm.org.

Wilton Library: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Wilton unit of the Salvation Army: Wilton Unit, Salvation Army, c/o Nancy Milnamow, 35 Woods End Drive, Wilton CT 06897.

CERT, Wilton’s Community Emergency Response Team: Checks may be made out to Wilton CERT and mailed to Wilton Fire Department, 236 Danbury Road, Wilton 06897, attn: Jack Majesky.