Boys basketball: Warriors top Vikings for first win

By Wilton Bulletin on December 23, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Wilton High boys basketball team chalked up its first win of the season by pulling away from Westhill for a 72-45 win in Stamford on Friday night.

After leading by two after one quarter, the Warriors (1-1) outscored the Vikings 17-8 in the second quarter to lead 33-22 at halftime. They outscored Westhill 39-23 in the second half.

Scott Cunningham scored 14 points to lead Wilton, and Antonio Brancato and Kyle Maatallah each had 13 points.

Tucker Walden scored eight points, Nick Kronenberg six points and Zayvion Eusebe five points.

Rounding out the scoring were Kyle Shifrin and Ryan Schriber (four points each), Ryan Biberon (three) and Andrew Smith (three points).

Sam Lambino led Westhill with 11 points.

