Girls basketball: Wilton routs Westhill

The Wilton High girls basketball team made quick work of its overmatched opponent on Friday afternoon at Zeoli Field House. The Warriors opened the game with a 9-0 run on their way to a 71-27 win over the winless Westhill Vikings.

Wilton (3-0) had a 21-11 lead after one quarter but the lead could have been much more, as they failed to capitalize on turnovers by Westhill. The Vikings turned the ball over on their first five possessions and 14 times in the period but the Warriors missed several layup baskets and open looks.

Senior Elizabeth Breslin, who led the team with 14 points, with eight coming in the first quarter, knows there’s room for improvement.

“We didn’t play to our potential and we clearly should have a bigger run on them to start to the game,” said Breslin. “We came into the game not looking at their record or what they scored in their first two games. We have to come out and play our game and take them one game at a time. If we don’t play well enough, we could get beat. We played a little too loose and we didn’t have a good game rebounding the ball.”

Westhill cut down on its turnovers in the second quarter, but the Wilton got its offense on track from downtown and from players driving to the basket and dishing off to the open player for the easy two.

Senior co-captain Claire Gulbin started the second period knocking down two 3-pointers, fueling the Warriors to outscore the Vikings 21-6 in the period for the 42-17 halftime lead. Gulbin had three 3-pointers in the quarter and four of the team’s six 3-pointers in the first half.

Wilton kept scoring in the second half even though head coach Rob Coloney mixed and matched his lineup on the floor.

“We play together as a unit and in games like this we try to get as many players playing time to work on things. We could have had a better overall effort today, but we did get the win. The coaches and the players know that the effort will have to be stepped up when we go up against tougher teams,” said Coloney.

The Warriors outscored the Vikings 15-7 in the third quarter and 14-3 in the fourth quarter for the 71-27 victory.

Wilton finished the game with nine 3-pointers. The game was basically foul free, with both teams going four for eight from the free-throw line.

In addition to Breslin’s 14 points, Gulbin and Caroline Sweeny both finished with 12 points, Zoe Rappaport added nine points off the bench, Emily Tuin had seven points, and Alexa Hirn drained two 3-pointers for her six points.

The bright spot for Westhill, which had 32 turnovers in the game, was senior co-captain Samantha John-Folkes, who had several baskets in the paint, including a reverse layup.

The Warriors are back on the court next Thursday night to play Stamford at 7. This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 15 but was cancelled due to the weather conditions.