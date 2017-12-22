Obituary: Scott E. Smith, 34, formerly of Wilton

Scott Emerson Smith was born in Stony Brook, New York to Sidney James Smith, Jr., and Donna Jane (DeMarzo) Smith passed from this life at his home in Tulsa, OK on December 14, 2017 at the age of 34.

Scott attended Wilton High School, in Wilton, Connecticut. While at Wilton, he was a member of the marching band and an accomplished lacrosse player. He was a three-year starter on the varsity lacrosse team, earning All-County, All-State, and All-American honors.

Scott received his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland in 2007. As a scholarship athlete at Hopkins, Scott was awarded the team’s prestigious Most Improved Player award in 2004 and he appeared multiple times on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top-10 Plays. He was a member of the John Hopkins 2005 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse championship team.

Upon graduation, Scott was the head lacrosse coach of several Connecticut high school programs, an assistant coach at Sacred Heart University and he founded Unparalleled Lacrosse, LLC in 2007. His mission through Unparalleled was to use instruction and focus on team play to push players to maximize their individual abilities both on and off the lacrosse field. Scott believed that work ethic, commitment, discipline, and positive attitude were vital keys to each participant’s individual growth.

He relocated to Tulsa in 2016 to become the director of lacrosse for Comets Lacrosse which sponsors lacrosse opportunities in the Tulsa area for boys and girls grades K through 12. In this role Scott was the very beloved head coach of the Comets boys’ varsity team at Bishop Kelley High School. Scott continued his Unparalleled Lacrosse programs in Tulsa coaching teams from youth to varsity levels.

Scott’s passion was helping boys and girls use lacrosse to reach their full potential. He was a dedicated coach, mentor, and role model for thousands of young athletes in multiple states and a loving son, brother, Godfather.

He is survived by his parents, Sidney and Donna Smith of Georgetown, South Carolina; a brother, Todd Smith of Baltimore, Maryland; and his two Australian Shepherds, Rusty and Luna.

On December 17, a memorial service for Scott was conducted on the fields in Tulsa where he coached.

Donations may be made in Scott’s memory to Comets Lacrosse, Inc. at 5103 South Sheridan #444 Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74145 or www.cometslax.com.