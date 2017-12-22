Wilton Bulletin

Second round of caroling in Wilton Center

By Wilton Bulletin on December 22, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Carolers in Wilton Center on Dec. 201, 2017.

After about a dozen people sang Christmas carols in Wilton Center on Friday afternoon, Dec. 15, several joined in again to bring the holiday spirit full circle on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 20.

Doug and Betty Jones join in with the carolers at Wilton Library.

 

