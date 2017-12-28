Wilton gymnasts flip for Snowflake Invitational

Not even the first major snowfall could stop Wilton gymnasts from scoring big at the Snowflake Invitational.

With more than 300 gymnasts competing over two days on Dec. 9-10, this first major meet of the 2017-2018 season hosted by the Wilton YMCA Gymnastics Team proved to be a stepping stone in what promises to be a strong season for the team.

Overall, Wilton’s Levels 4, 6 and 8 teams placed second all-around, while Level 5 placed third and, in their first-ever meet, the gymnasts in Level 3 placed fourth.

Level 3

For ages 6-8, Tess D’Andraia scored an 8.85 on floor for fourth place, and was fifth on bars.

For age 9, the fourth-place all-around trophy winner was Grace Jeanes, placing third on vault (9.0), third on beam (9.25) and second on floor (9.150). Evy Theriault received the fifth-place all-around trophy with second on bars (9.1), third on floor (8.9) and fourth on vault (8.9). Mia Decore nabbed the sixth-place all-around trophy with fourth on beam (9.1) and fifth on vault (8.8).

For age 10 (Junior), Lilli Todd placed third on vault with a score of 9.0. For age 10 (Senior), Rowan Morse was the champion on bars with a 9.2, and was fifth on vault and seventh in the all-around.

For age 11, Lia Carusone scored 9.0 for third place on vault and 8.9 on bars for fourth, and finished seventh in the all-around. Guinevere Quigg placed fifth on vault with an 8.8.

For ages 12 and up, Isabella Cerra came in fourth on beam with a score of 8.7.

Level 4

For age 10, Taylor Archambeau won the third-place all-around trophy, coming in second on bars (9.3) and beam (9.4), fifth on vault and scoring 9.0 on floor. Cailyn Cruickshank placed fifth on floor (9.1) and vault.

For age 11, Kaelyn Talisse scored a 9.1 for third on beam and narrowly missed an all-around trophy.

For age 12, Jeni Von Bartheld was crowned the all-around champion, placing second on floor (9.1) and bars (9.3), third on vault (8.9) and fifth on beam (9.05). Elizabeth Fahey brought home the bronze all-around trophy, scoring 9.45 for her beautiful beam routine (second place) and 8.9 on vault (third). Sofia Vitti was the sixth all-around winner, placing first on vault (9.2) and third on beam (9.3). Ella Mancuso took home the seventh-place all-around trophy, placing fourth on beam (9.25) and floor (9.0) and fifth on vault. Ella Arghirescu was third on floor (9.05), fourth on vault (8.7) and fifth on bars, just missing the all-around trophy by a tiebreaker. Emma Incao scored 9.0 on beam for sixth place, and Isabella Silverstein placed fourth on vault (8.7). Nina Ferrucci placed second on vault (8.8), fourth on beam and fifth on floor.

For ages 13 and up, Simona Gheorghe was vault champion with a score of 9.0, and also third on bars (8.7) and beam (8.85) to take home the silver all-around trophy. Madeline Mosquera placed second on beam (9.0) and third on floor (8.7).

Level 5

For ages 9-11, Alyssa Mariani was the beam champion with a score of 9.15, placed second on floor (9.3) and fourth on vault, and took home the fifth-place all-around trophy.

For ages 12-13, Alyssa Smeriglio placed third on bars and barely missed out on an all-around trophy.

Level 6

For ages 9-11, Ashley Umhoefer came in third in the all-around, winning the title of beam champion (9.3), and placing second on bars (8.7), third on vault (9.050) and fourth on floor (9.4).

For ages 12-13, Alyson Scheurkogel was third in the all-around, scoring an impressive 9.65 on floor (second), 9.15 on vault (fourth) and 8.9 on bars (fourth). Donna Stepnowsky’s steady balancing act led to second place on beam with a 9.3. She was also fifth on floor (9.3) and vault (9.1), bringing home the fifth-place all-around trophy. Chloe Jureller scored 9.0 on vault, 9.05 on beam (fifth) and 9.25 on floor, and missed an all-around trophy to yet another tiebreaker. Kaylie Berghaus’s return to competition was rewarded with a fifth on bars.

For ages 14 and up, Michaela Kane was a powerhouse, placing first on bars (9.0), second on vault (9.0), third on floor (9.2) and taking home the silver all-around trophy. Ava Walker was fourth in the all-around, second on beam (9.25), fourth on floor (9.150) and vault (8.8), and fifth on bars.

Level 7

For ages 14-15, Isabella Jureller was fifth in the all-around, scoring 9.0 on vault (third) and 9.2 on floor (fourth), while taking fourth on beam and fifth on bars.

Level 8

For ages 12-13, Olivia Mannino took home silver on bars (8.7), placed fifth on floor (9.250) and vault, and came in fifth in the all-around. Mia Karlehag scored a 9.4 for fourth on floor, and placed third on vault.

For ages 14-15, Emma Daugherty was the second all-around winner, winning first on vault and bars, second on beam and third on floor (8.9). Sarah Collias came in third in the all-around, placing first on floor (9.2), second on bars, and third on vault and beam.

For ages 16 and up, Sam Huffman’s long-awaited return to gymnastics earned her the title of all-around champion, with first on bars, second on beam (8.9) and vault, and third on floor (9.3). Kate Ginsburg placed third in the all-around, and was crowned floor champion with a remarkable score of 9.7, beam champion (9.0) and bars champion, while coming in fourth on vault. Alyssa Jarrett was fourth in the all-around, taking first on beam (9.0), second on bars, third on vault and fourth on floor.