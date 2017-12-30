Reading Rocks! kicks off Jan. 5

The Wilton Education Foundation (WEF)’s seventh annual Reading Rocks! program will kick off Friday, Jan. 5, at Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill schools.

All pre-K through fifth grade students are invited to participate in the noncompetitive reath-a-thon, which encourages children to have fun reading while raising money for WEF, which uses the funds to give back to Wilton’s public schools.

Within the first six years of the program, Reading Rocks! raised more than $240,000, which helped fund things like SMARTBoards, professional development for teachers, literacy initiatives and performing arts programs.

Registration and pledge forms will go out and be available online beginning Jan. 5, the same day Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill students celebrated Book Character Day by dressing up as their favorite book characters.

Pledge forms and money will be due Friday, Feb. 2. On that day, students will dress up like rock stars for Dress Like A Rock Star Day.

Reading begins Saturday, Feb. 3, and ends Saturday, Feb. 17.

This year’s program is chaired by Jennifer Carvajal and Kiki Cross and sponsored by the Stroup family.

Information: wiltoneducationfoundation.org