Wilton High School Medical Club members, from left, Julia Czajowski, Julia Morneau, Grace Bronner, Karolina Barabash, Dineth Karunamuni, Vignesh Subramanian and Adarsh Varghese have been helping collect toys for sick children this holiday season. The club hosted a toy drive to benefit Yale New Haven Hospital’s pediatric wing, which holds 200 beds for sick children. The club had collected more than 100 toys, which will be delivered to the hospital on Thursday, Dec. 21.