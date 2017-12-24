Four Seasons to adopt pickleball

Pickleball players in Wilton will find a home at Four Seasons Racquet Club come spring.

Four Seasons owner Greg Moran told The Bulletin on Dec. 19 that he is in the process of planning just how pickleball players will be accommodated.

“The demand in town is prevalent,” Moran said, “and we have a lot of outdoor space. It’s not a difficult thing to put in. It’s a no-brainer for us.”

The club on Route 7 has 13 outdoor tennis courts, and that is where Moran is considering establishing at least four pickleball courts.

Details on whether a membership of some sort would be required have not been nailed down, but Moran said, “We want to offer it for the community … we want to offer it in a way that’s most accessible.”

Developed in 1965, pickleball is a hybrid sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and Ping-Pong. It is played with a paddle and plastic ball with holes. It may be played as singles or doubles. The court is smaller than a tennis court and the net is a modified tennis net.

While the game is played by all ages, its popularity among older adults has spurred the rapid growth of courts across the country, according to the USA Pickleball Association. It is estimated there are more than 2.5 million pickleball players in the country.

While a pickleball court is striped similarly to a tennis court, it is played on a smaller surface, 20 feet by 44 feet. A tennis court is 27 feet by 78 feet.

The pickleball paddle is smaller than a tennis racket but larger than a Ping-Pong paddle. It may be made of wood, aluminum, graphite, or other composite materials. The ball, similar to a Wiffle ball, may be white, yellow or green.

It is more than just a recreational sport, and there are national tournaments for pickleball players.