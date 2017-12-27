Car burglaries doubled during 2017

The year 2017 may be remembered as the year when car burglaries doubled in Wilton.

There were a total of 41 motor vehicle burglaries in 2017 as of Dec. 15, which is up from 19 in 2016, according to data from the Wilton Police Department. That’s more than twice as many. The year before that, 2015, there were 16 motor vehicle burglaries.

“We are still actively investigating the car burglaries,” said Lt. Robert Kluk, spokesman for the department.

Kluk was asked if there are any leads in the case, but he could not answer. “They are still open cases, so I cannot give you details or other information that pertains to the case,” he said.

The bottom line is that people need to be mindful to lock their vehicles and not leave their keys inside. Also, people should not leave any valuables in their vehicles even when parked at their homes.

Call the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6260 if you see or hear something suspicious.

In June there were incidents at several condo developments, including Glen Ridge, Glen River, Wilton Crest, and Village Walk.

Items were taken from the vehicles, including credit cards and purses.

Police earlier this year urged residents to lock their cars and remove valuables from the interior when a similar rash of burglaries took place.

Police in June were checking into whether there was a connection to a rash of similar car burglary cases in Ridgefield.

In May, despite reports from neighboring New Canaan and Darien that gangs were believed to be behind a rash of car thefts and burglaries there, Wilton police did not see the same connection.

There is no reason to believe gangs are behind the recent run of Wilton incidents, said Kluk at the time.

The Wilton train station has been the scene of several of the vehicle burglaries. In a couple of cases, thieves have stolen entire doors from cars. Police said that is because modern doors contain valuable airbags and can be sold for parts.