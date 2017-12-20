ATVs damage Norwalk River Valley Trail

Norwalk River Valley Trail Executive Director Charlie Taney reports that after the recent snowfall, several all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) ventured onto the Wilton Loop of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT). The ATV’s drove through, and damaged, the pollinator garden recently planted in partnership with the Norwalk River Watershed Association.

“Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trail because they’re dangerous to people using the trail and because they inflict damage to the trail,” he said.

The Wilton Police Department has been notified and will take action if further ATV traffic occurs there, he added.

Anyone sighting ATV traffic on the NRVT call the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6260 or contact Taney at [email protected] or 203-536-5618.