Time pauses for holiday party

There’s just something magical in the air around the holidays. For a brief moment we pause and think about giving. And the quest begins to find the perfect gift for a brother, sister, mom, dad, or other family member. Our gift has the power to affect others significantly.

The holiday season is no different for organizations like Stay at Home in Wilton, which received the perfect gift from its neighbor, the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association. The RVNA’s sponsorship of the organization’s holiday party truly honored the spirit of the season and touched the lives of many seniors in Wilton.

The festive evening began with guests enjoying each other’s company over appetizers, a dinner catered by Cunningham Catering and dessert trays piled high with Christmas cookies and Italian pastries.

The night concluded with the Wilton Treblemakers singing holiday classics.

Member Carolyn Wissinger said, “Tonight was wonderful — good times, good food, good people, good everything!” Many members, volunteers and guests said, “This is the best holiday party yet!”

Stay at Home in Wilton would like to thank the RVNA for its generous sponsorship which made this event possible. They also thank the Wilton Treblemakers for getting guests in the holiday spirit, the Wilton Congregational Church for the facility, and Angela Mia’s Bakery in Norwalk for their beautiful cookie and Italian pastry trays. We are grateful to all the organizations and businesses who donated this year.

The RVNA has supported Stay at Home in Wilton since its inception. It was March of 2010 when the RVNA took hold of Stay at Home in Wilton’s “aging in place” concept and helped us get started. They provided support and a building with a direct phone line to the RVNA, and they fielded our calls until our organizational structure was in place. The RVNA continues to support us and believes in our aging in place community here in Wilton. Today, we maintain a close relationship with RVNA, which has set up several excellent programs for our members.

The holidays are so much more than receiving pretty wrapped packages under the Christmas tree. So for a brief moment, pause, and think about what you would like to give to your family, your neighbors and community. Your gift has the power to affect others significantly.

If you would like to become a volunteer driver or a Friendly Visitor to Wilton seniors or show your support financially with a tax-deductible donation, please visit StayatHomeinWilton.org or call 203-762-2600.