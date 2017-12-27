Cider Mill next to go solar

The ongoing solar project at the Wilton public schools will grow with the addition of a small installation on the roof of Cider Mill School.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice locked in the potential project Dec. 4 at a Board of Selectmen meeting during which selectmen approved her signing a check for $802.95 representing a refundable surety bond.

Chris Burney, director of facilities for the town and schools, said the town already has approval from the state for zero emissions energy credits for Cider Mill, and the next step will be an actual contract.

“This could save $200,000 over 20 years, bringing the grand total of all savings from school solar installations to $2.3 million over 20 years,” Burney said at the meeting.

There are already approved contracts for Miller-Driscoll and Middlebrook, and there is approval to proceed with a contract for the high school.

Some of the installation work has started at Miller-Driscoll and Middlebrook, and it will be done soon. “We hope to have the roofs done by the end of this calendar year, and have the system online early next year,” Burney said.

The high school project should begin in the late spring, and take four to six weeks to install, he said.