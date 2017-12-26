Architect Sanders wins award

Rob Sanders Architects is a recipient of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (CT AIA) 2017 Honor Award for renovation of a mid-century home in Wilton.

For the past 14 years, CT AIA’s Alice Washburn Awards have recognized excellence in residential design in Connecticut.

The clients, Amy and Matt Collins, needed an expanded kitchen and defined entry space for their 1954 butterfly-roof, timber-frame contemporary. Preserving the house’s open-plan character and maintaining large windows with broad site views was a must, as was addressing single-pane glazing and leaking roofs for weather tightness and energy efficiency.

A modest 312 square-foot addition blends the transition between the existing and new spaces, while rearranging the function and flow of the rooms to help define the public and private areas.

As the Alice Washburn Jury wrote: “This well-executed, appropriately modest addition and renovation enhanced the original vocabulary of the existing 1950’s modern structure. Its subtle and controlled transformation gives the house new life.”

The project has also been featured in the 2017 fall/winter issue of Fine Homebuilding: Kitchens & Baths.