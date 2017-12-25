Christmas light

A host of angels participated in the annual Christmas pageant, The Promise of Christmas, that took place at the 10 a.m. service on Dec. 17 at the Wilton Congregational Church. The multi-generational performance included a 4-month old baby ‘Jesus,’ the church pastor and her husband playing Mary’s parents, young people 2 to 18 years old playing different roles, and a ‘camel.’ The angels were featured in their own dance. — Contributed photo