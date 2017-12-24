Parking garage hearing continued to Jan. 8

One of the first orders of business for the Planning and Zoning Commission in the new year will be the continuation of a public hearing Jan. 8 on a proposal for a five-story parking garage on the site of what is now a parking lot serving a commercial development that is mostly in Norwalk.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Dec. 11 but was continued without discussion.

The commercial development at 1 Cannondale Way includes Cannondale Bicycle, a medical building, an L.A. Fitness gym, and a warehouse.

The proposed garage would hold spaces for 407 cars on five levels, including the ground level, according to the plans by iPark Norwalk LLC, on file with the Planning and Zoning Department.

The garage would eliminate 2,100 square feet of parking spaces that already exist. The footprint of the parking area would not change, according to the plan. The garage would be included as part of the total 10.67-acre development site.

The property is zoned as Designated Enterprise 5 District, according to the Planning and Zoning administrators, who wrote in their report on the proposal that it fits within the scope of the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. It is considered a permitted accessory.

It is another example of growth on Route 7. Earlier this fall, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved expansion of two parking garages farther up the road that serve corporate office leasing centers.

The application technically is for a special permit.

The Jan. 8 hearing is set for 7:15 p.m. at the town hall annex.