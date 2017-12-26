Letter: Holiday greens sale a success

To the Editors:

On the first three weekends of December, Ambler Farm decked-the-halls with a forest of green with 450 fraser and balsam trees, 250 wreaths and an abundance of pine roping for the Annual Holiday Greens Sale. Families enjoyed hot cocoa, cider and treats, and catching up with Santa Claus, while spending time with friends and leaving with freshly cut trees.

On behalf of Ambler Farm, thank you to everyone for supporting this annual tradition, and one of our largest annual fund-raisers, which benefits the farm’s ongoing programs and the restoration of the historic Raymond-Ambler House. We’d also like to express our sincere appreciation to the more than 100 amazing volunteers, including apprentices from Ambler Farm, for your efforts in making this event seamless and tremendously successful! A huge thanks to the Wilton Garden Club for donating the beautiful seasonal centerpieces. Thank you to those who made generous charitable donations by purchasing 35 trees for Wilton Social Services families.

And a special thanks to the event co-chairs, Debbie Corrigan and Emily Humiston, whose dedication and leadership led to another great success!

We hope everyone enjoys the holidays, and that we see you at the farm soon!

All the best in 2018!

Robin Clune

Friends of Ambler Farm

Executive Director

Wilton, Dec. 18