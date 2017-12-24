Wilton Bulletin

Turnover Shop donates $46,000 to Wilton PTAs

By Wilton Bulletin on December 24, 2017 in Business, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

The PTAs of Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill, Middlebrook, and Wilton High School each received a donation of $11,500 from The Turnover Shop.

The Turnover Shop has been a long-standing supporter of the schools and these funds go to support student enrichment programs. Donations of clothing, furniture, household goods, shoes and books to The Turnover Shop primarily benefit the Wilton PTAs and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. In addition, The Turnover Shop accepts consignments designated for other nonprofit organizations such as class projects, WHS Band, theater department, sports teams and many other groups.

Anyone interested in volunteering at The Turnover Shop may email Dawn Padovan at [email protected]. Time commitments are flexible.

Located to the lower left of the Village Market, the Turnover Shop accepts donations when open, Monday through Friday 10 to 4, and Saturday from 10 to 1.

School children Brendan Morrissy (T), Eli Patania(H), Mason Patania (A), Noah Patania (N), Lucy Shultz (K), Luke Thornton (Y), Annabelle Shultz (O), Noah Thornton (U) express the Wilton schools’ PTAs thanks to The Turnover Shop. In back, from left, are shop volunteers Ritva Ruskevitch, Anne Stratton, Sandy Schmidt, Turnover Shop president Sharon Sobel, Hillary Morrissy (Middlebrook PTA), Vanessa Vaccari, Amanda Patania (Cider Mill PTA), Dawn Padovan and Tammy Thornton (Miller-Driscoll).

School children Brendan Morrissy (T), Eli Patania(H), Mason Patania (A), Noah Patania (N), Lucy Shultz (K), Luke Thornton (Y), Annabelle Shultz (O), Noah Thornton (U) express the Wilton schools’ PTAs thanks to The Turnover Shop. In back, from left, are shop volunteers Ritva Ruskevitch, Anne Stratton, Sandy Schmidt, Turnover Shop president Sharon Sobel, Hillary Morrissy (Middlebrook PTA), Vanessa Vaccari, Amanda Patania (Cider Mill PTA), Dawn Padovan and Tammy Thornton (Miller-Driscoll).

Tags: ,

Previous Post Reel Dad: I, Tonya celebrates pop celebrity
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress