Turnover Shop donates $46,000 to Wilton PTAs

The PTAs of Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill, Middlebrook, and Wilton High School each received a donation of $11,500 from The Turnover Shop.

The Turnover Shop has been a long-standing supporter of the schools and these funds go to support student enrichment programs. Donations of clothing, furniture, household goods, shoes and books to The Turnover Shop primarily benefit the Wilton PTAs and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. In addition, The Turnover Shop accepts consignments designated for other nonprofit organizations such as class projects, WHS Band, theater department, sports teams and many other groups.

Anyone interested in volunteering at The Turnover Shop may email Dawn Padovan at [email protected]. Time commitments are flexible.

Located to the lower left of the Village Market, the Turnover Shop accepts donations when open, Monday through Friday 10 to 4, and Saturday from 10 to 1.